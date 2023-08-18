Phil Collins is a popular singer who has released several hit songs such as You'll Be In My Heart, Strangers Like Me, Do You Remember?, Look Through My Eyes, and many more. He also has eight Grammy Award wins.

Given Collins' success in music, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Phil Collins' $40 million mansion in Miami Beach, Fla.

Back in 2015, Collins released his remastered version of In the Air Tonight. During the same year, the eight-time Grammy Award winner also picked up a mansion in Miami Beach. Because of the property purchase, Collins shelled out $33 million.

Notably, the home was once the main residence of world-class singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez. Lopez had decided to upgrade to a $60 million mansion she shares with husband Ben Affleck.

Years later, the You'll Be In My Heart singer is moving on from his Miami Beach estate. Collins listed the home in the market with an asking price of $40 million and sold it for that price in 2021.

Here are some photos of Phil Collins' $40 million former mansion in Miami Beach.

Originally constructed in 1929, the massive estate sits on top of 1.5 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,769 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Collins' former mansion features an elevator, a spacious living room, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a fitness room, and a primary bed suite.

While the interior of the mansion is well-designed, there's also a lot to admire about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a chef's kitchen, a dining area, a lounge area, a swimming pool with a spa, a 6,000-gallon koi pond, and a boat dock.

With a home like this, it seems like the perfect home for a world-class singer like Collins. The mansion's amenities probably allowed the eight-time Grammy Award winner to unwind from making music and performing around the world.

Collins is a well-respected singer. His fame grew even further after performing songs in Disney's Tarzan and Brother Bear soundtracks. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Collins has a net worth of around $350 million. As a result, the legendary singer can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Phil Collins' $40 million former mansion in Miami Beach.