After an extensive two-year search, celebrity power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have successfully purchased their dream home in Beverly Hills for a whopping $60,850,000. The newly acquired property, located on Wallingford Drive near Benedict Canyon Drive, spans an impressive 38,000 square feet and boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a spacious 12-car garage, according to TMZ.

#UPDATE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time now that they've purchased a new home together … because they're already moving in their stuff, and the house is buzzing with activity. https://t.co/QhL0LToAtd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2023

The driveway of the luxurious estate is currently filled with the couple’s belongings, including furniture, paintings, rugs, and numerous moving boxes. Dedicated moving crews are hard at work, ensuring a smooth transition as the couple settles into their sprawling new residence.

Nestled in the serene canyons, the five-acre property offers a unique indoor sports complex, complete with facilities for basketball, pickleball, a gym, a boxing ring, as well as a sports lounge and bar. In addition, the estate features a tennis court, a captivating zero-edge pool, a 5,000-square-foot guesthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a theater, a wine room, a whisky lounge, a sauna, and much more. It truly epitomizes luxury living at its finest.

Remarkably, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly purchased the home in cash and swiftly closed the deal within a week, securing what appears to be a significant discount. The property had previously been listed for $135,000,000 in 2018, before being relisted for $75 million in 2023, ultimately capturing the attention of the star-studded couple.

Considered the crown jewel of Wallingford, the newly acquired mansion marks the culmination of several unsuccessful attempts by Affleck and Lopez to find their perfect abode, having previously entered escrow on several other properties that ultimately fell through.

The renowned celebrity realtor Brett Lawyer represented the couple during the purchase, while the seller was represented by Ginger Glass.