Salma Hayek is one of the most notable actresses in Hollywood. She has starred in several notable movies including Frida, Wild Wild West, Desperado and Savages as well as being part of Season 6 of Black Mirror on Netflix. Hayek is also an Oscar Award nominee.

Given Hayek's popularity on the big screen, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Salma Hayek's $11K-a-month home in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

Back in 1996, Hayek appeared in a trio of films, Fled, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Follow Me Home. Around this time, the Oscar Award-nominated actress also purchased a Hollywood Hills home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since then, Hayek has made the home available for rent. This gives people a chance to live like the Frida star. However, one must cough up $11,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Salma Hayek's $11K-a-month home in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Today

Sitting on 0.58 acres of land, Hayek's home encompasses 2,149 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Hayek's home has several features. These include a spacious living room, several lounge areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast bar, a decent dining area, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While there are several features indoors, the property also has a decent outdoor space to offer. The backyard features several sitting areas, a swimming pool and a covered patio with a lounge area. Furthermore, the home also has a terrace with sufficient space for a sitting area.

Given the home's amenities, it looks like a perfect fit for a Hollywood star like Hayek. It seems like the perfect sanctuary when one needs to unwind and relax like a celebrity.

Hayek is a popular actress who has carved out several memorable performances. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Frida star can afford to purchase a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hayek has a net worth of around $200 million.

Apart from her Hollywood Hills home, Hayek also owns other properties in London and Washington State, based on sources. In fact, her ranch in Washington State used to be owned by no other than international sensation Justin Bieber.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Salma Hayek's $11K a month home in Hollywood Hills, California.