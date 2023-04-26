Netflix’s dystopian anthology series, Black Mirror, is back with its sixth season, which promises to be the “most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet,” according to Deadline. Creator Charlie Brooker hinted that he has stretched the parameters of what a Black Mirror show is for this season, and the trailer confirms that it will be even more violent and cinematic than past shows. The latest season debuts in June, four years after the previous season, and fans get a wonderful cast list, featuring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Black Mirror is BACK! Season 6 is coming this June. pic.twitter.com/AQmoO4N40A — Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2023

In addition to the new cast members, another addition on the production side is Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali, who is among the show’s executive producers, alongside Brooker, long-time producing partner Annabel Jones, and Jessica Rhoades. This is also the first Black Mirror season produced by Brooker and Jones’ new production company Broke & Bones, after Netflix picked up the rights to the format from Banijay Rights.

While Black Mirror episodes have always been standalone installments, Brooker hints that Season 6 follows a new model. The logline notes that the sixth season of Black Mirror is “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.” Brooker deliberately upended some of his own core assumptions about what to expect, and the season includes both some of the more familiar “Black Mirror” tropes, as well as a few new elements to stretch the parameters of what “a Black Mirror episode” even is.

Since launching on Channel 4 in 2011, Black Mirror went through many iterations, and the show received a massive budget boost after getting picked up by Netflix in 2016. The darkly satirical anthology series happens mostly in near-future dystopias, and each episode has a standalone storyline with a different cast, exploring the potential consequences of technology on society.