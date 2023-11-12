A beloved glitch in Spider-Man 2 that let Venom freely roam the streets of New York has been swiftly cut down in Insomniac's latest patch.

Previously, there was a glitch within the story mission ‘Don't Be Scared' that made it possible to escape the sequence and explore the expertly crafted city of New York within the game. The glitch was not all good though, the glitch had the potential to completely corrupt players' save files.

Thus the glitch had to go and Insomniac wasted no time in doing so. Much to the disappointment of players and comic fans who were left wanting more from the short time the game offered with Venom.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.001.005 of Spider-Man 2:

General Fixes & Polish:

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko's Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

