A lot of great football players either take their talents to the MLS or the Middle East. Players like Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi have opted for the former option as they enter the twilight of their careers. Jordi Alba seems to be following suit with his upcoming signing to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are getting reinforcements in South Beach. Inter Miami is set to sign Jordi Alba in a shocking roster move. The team is expected to finalize the signing and introduce the Spanish star by July 16, per Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald.

Team chemistry will be at an all-time high for the MLS team. Busquets and Messi have done wonders and achieved great things at FC Barcelona. They also reunite with their former Barca coach Tata Martino.

His arrival to the squad is on par with perfect timing. Inter Miami needs a left-back and commanding presence in their defensive squad. This comes after Franco Negri suffered an ACL tear in their June 24th game against the Philadelphia Union. He also brings leadership to the squad as he is most known for his stint as the Spanish National team's captain.

The 34-year-old does not just give off elite intangibles that are hard to find in the MLS or any league for that matter. Jordi Alba still has a serviceable five-shots-to-goal conversion rate. The Spaniard also scored twice and assisted on three goals in the 2022-23 La Liga season.

Will this push Inter Miami out of last place in the Eastern Conference?