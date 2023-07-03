Inter Miami‘s co-owner and former Manchester United legend, David Beckham, has shed light on the reasons behind the club's signing of Lionel Messi and the immediate impact it has had in Florida, reported by goal.com.

The football world was left stunned when Messi announced that he would be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. While a return to Barcelona and lucrative offers from the Middle East were on the table, the 36-year-old Argentine opted for a fresh start in the United States.

Beckham played a crucial role in making the deal happen and shared his perspective on the signing during the ‘Lessons in Leadership' seminar. He revealed, “A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to about a million messages on my phone. I was thinking, ‘What's gone off? I don't usually get this many messages.' All of a sudden, I hear Leo has come out and announced he's coming to Miami. Obviously, it wasn't a surprise to me.”

David Beckham has always been committed to bringing the best players to Inter Miami, regardless of their stage in their careers. He expressed his excitement about Messi's decision, stating, “When I hear that one of the best players — if not the best player — who has won everything in the game, who is still a great player, still young and still doing what he's doing, wants to play for my team, it's a massive moment for us.”

The highly anticipated debut of Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami shirt is expected to take place in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on July 21. His first MLS appearance will follow a month later in a home match against Charlotte FC, marking a significant moment for the club and fans in Miami. The signing of Messi has undoubtedly elevated Inter Miami's profile and generated immense excitement in the football community.