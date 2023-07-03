Andres Iniesta, former Barcelona star, has expressed understanding and support for Lionel Messi‘s decision to snub a return to Barcelona in favor of joining Inter Miami, reported by goal.com. Iniesta believes Messi chose the “best option” for himself by pursuing his American dream.

After leaving PSG and opting not to extend his contract there, Messi appeared destined for a reunion with Barcelona. Talks were held between the two parties, but the Argentine ultimately decided to embark on a new adventure with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Andres Iniesta, who enjoyed many successful years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona before leaving in 2018, spoke to DAZN about his former teammate's choice of the United States over Spain. He said, “It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them. From there, they will probably live a different experience than what they have lived before. If it's what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I'm sure it will go well, as he did well in all the places he's been.”

Although Barcelona will be without Messi in the upcoming season, they still have promising young talent like Pedri. The 20-year-old midfielder is considered the natural successor to Iniesta at Camp Nou. Iniesta praised Pedri's development, stating, “As young as he is, he is already a reference point, an important person in the team with a lot of influence in the game. I am convinced that he will have another great season.”

Despite Messi's departure, Barcelona claimed the Liga title in the 2022-2023 season, ending a four-year drought. The club is actively strengthening its squad, with the signing of Ilkay Gundogan already completed. Barcelona remains focused on building a competitive team, even in the absence of their legendary player Lionel Messi.