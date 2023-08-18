Lionel Messi has proven doubters wrong about his career decision to head to the MLS and join Inter Miami. So far, he has led the Herons from one of the worst records to a Leagues Cup final matchup against Nashville SC. Although, the Argentinian king of football knows how to have fun amid all of the competition. Celebrations are a big part of loving the game and ensuring that fans enjoy it. This is why he has made callbacks to Marvel characters like Thor, Black Panther, and even Spider-Man after every goal scored.

A lot of Inter Miami fans speculated about a hidden Marvel clause in his MLS contract. Lionel Messi has dispelled all of these rumors and set the record straight about his celebrations. His latest statement discusses the underlying reason behind the fun Leagues Cup celebrations, via ESPN. It was all about fulfilling the promise he had made to his kids.

“They came up with the idea. I had a game the next day and they asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel celebration,” the Herons superstar said.

So far, the Inter Miami star has done the iconic Wakanda Forever tribute to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. He had also done Thor calling for Mjolnir as a celebration. A Spider-Man web-shooting celebration also made the internet go nuts. There are a lot of games to be played and celebrations yet to be done. Which Marvel character will Lionel Messi copy in his next celebration against Nashville SC at the Leagues Cup final?

