Lionel Messi has taken over Major League Soccer and fans are loving it. The Argentinian World Cup winner is proving that he is not yet washed nor past his prime in America. Inter Miami had completely dominated the Cesar Araujo-led Orlando City squad in their matchup. A lot of things were expected of Messi entering the MLS matchup but his tribute to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther was not one of them.

Inter Miami experienced a complete season turnaround since Lionel Messi entered the MLS. The team ran over a lot of tough competition and is continuing to do so. Orlando City was the latest casualty of the Argentinian's greatness. Messi had goals in the seventh and 72nd minutes to put the team up by a lot. He was only a goal short of getting a hat trick but it did not stop there. Josef Martinez also scored a penalty against Orlando.

Cesar Araujo did his best to keep his team afloat with a goal in the 17th minute. However, that was not enough to keep up with the midfield pace and passing of Miami.

Messi made the victory 3-1 victory sweeter by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. Following up on his other Avengers celebration, he hit the Wakanda Forever celebration. Fans absolutely loved the gesture.

Some even speculated about a celebration clause in his contract.

“Lionel Messi hit the Iron Man Celly last game, and now today he did Wakanda Forever. #MLS has a partnership with Avengers. Has #Messi………..put goal celebrations in his contract???” they wrote.

The sports world's hearts went warm after the Inter Miami star's celebration.

“Messi hits the Wakanda Forever celebration! King of the pitch, ruler of our hearts,” a fan tweeted.

