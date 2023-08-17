Lionel Messi has experienced an insane career resurgence with MLS' Inter Miami. Leading them all the way into the Leagues Cup final against tough and youthful opponents is no easy feat. This has fans and pundits wondering if he should be given his eighth Ballon d'Or. He surely was not able to act this way in his late days Paris Saint-Germain. And, the last time fans saw amazing displays of his greatness was with Argentina during the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi might have just completed all of football. He is now enjoying the twilight of his career in Inter Miami. Later on, his career will be more revered in the MLS as he makes his debut after the Leagues Cup. This level of contentment has always been seen in the laid-back superstar. He was never about individual accomplishments but rather about bringing glory to the millions of men that support Argentina and the clubs that he plays for.

So, when asked about what he thought of an eighth Ballon d'Or. It came to no one's surprise that the 36-year-old gave a laid-back answer as well, via Bleacher Report.

“You can imagine that after winning the FIFA World Cup, which was the only thing I was missing, I’m much less thinking about the Ballon d’Or,” he said about bringing glory to his beloved home. He also added that winning the Ballon d'Or is not his end-all-be-all at the moment, “The World Cup was my biggest prize, now I am enjoying the moment and honestly I don’t think about it. If I win it, nice, and if I don’t then nothing happens.”

Lionel Messi on potentially winning an eighth Ballon d’Or: ‘You can imagine that after winning the World Cup, which was the only thing I was missing, I’m much less thinking about the Ballon d’Or. The World Cup was my biggest prize, now I am enjoying the moment and honestly I… pic.twitter.com/u6rt2FWBs4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 17, 2023

