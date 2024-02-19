Iowa State visits Houston as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 9-3) are on the road to take on the No. 3 Houston Cougars (22-3, 9-3) Monday night. Check out our college basketball odds series as we hand out an Iowa State-Houston prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Iowa State is tied for the Big-12 lead with Houston, so this is a very important game. The Cyclones have won their last four games, as well. They have also already beaten Houston once this season. In that game, the starting five for Iowa State scored 48 of the 57 total points. Tre King was close to a triple-double in the game, as well. Iowa State, as a team, made 18 of 22 free throws, and shot 38.3 percent from the field.

Houston is right up there with Iowa State in the Big-12. Their first loss of the season came against Iowa State, though. They have won their last three games, though. In the loss against Iowa State, Emanuel Sharp and Jamal Sheap combined for 34 of the 53 points. However, Houston was only able to score five bench points. They shot just 38.0 percent from the floor, and only had a chance to shoot 12 free throws.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Houston Odds

Iowa State: +9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +360

Houston: -9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 127.5 (-114)

Under: 127.5 (-106)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Houston

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is the second-best defense in the Big-12, and they are also seventh in the nation in defense. This is a big reason for their efforts to hand Houston their first loss of the season. The Cyclones need to continue their hot defensive play if they want to sweep Houston this season. If they can have a good defensive game, they will win this game.

Iowa State is the fourth-best scoring team in the Big-12, so it will not be easy to hold them down. They do not score nearly as many points in the Big-12, but they should still be able to have a decent game in this one. If Iowa State can stay disciplined on offense, and hit their shots, they are going to win this game.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is the best defensive team in the country heading into this game. They allow just 55.0 points per game, and teams have the worst field goal percentage against them. Along with that, teams have the 10th-worst three-point percentage on the season against Houston. The Cougars should be able to shut down Iowa State, especially with this being a home game. If they can hold Iowa State down in this game, they will win, and cover the spread.

Houston put up just 53 points on Iowa State the first game, but they have a chance to score more in this one. Even with Iowa State's solid defensive play, I expect Houston to be much better on the offensive end of the court. If they can have just a little bit better of a game, and make a few more shots, the Cougars will win this game.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick

I am definitely taking the under in this game. With the spread being 9.5 points, I like Iowa State to cover. Iowa State always finds a way to play Houston tough.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +9.5 (-114), Under 127.5 (-106)