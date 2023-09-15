Iowa State and Ohio play their final games before moving into conference play. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Iowa State-Ohio prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

For Iowa State, it has been a 1-1 start to the season. They started the season with a win over Northern Iowa 30-9. In the game, Iowa started with a pick-six to get their day going, before adding another first-quarter touchdown and having a 23-0 lead going into the half. They would allow a fourth-quarter touchdown, but it was a sweat-free win for the Cyclones. In game two, the offense was stymied. Missing players due to suspension, Iowa State managed just three points in the first quarter. They would not score a touchdown until 2:53 left in the game, and down seven they would get a chance to tie the game. They managed just seven yards failed to convert on fourth down in the drive, and lost 20-13 to Iowa.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats come into the game at 2-1. They opened the season with a 20-13 loss to San Diego State in which their star quarterback Kurtis Rourke went down early with an injury. They would rebound to win over Long Island the next week. Then, Rourke would return to the lineup in their third game of the season. On the road at FAU, Rourke would throw an interception that would be returned for a touchdown in the first quarter that would put them down ten, but still, he would rebound. The next drive he would lead the Bobcats to a touchdown, and then conduct another touchdown drive in the third quarter as Ohio won 17-10.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Ohio Odds

Iowa State: -3.5 (-102)

Ohio: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Ohio

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App

Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread

If Iowa State is going to win, Rocco Becht needs to play well. This season he is 33-57 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He struggled against Iowa this past week. Becht threw the interception and had two more turnover-worthy passes. Meanwhile, he averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt. Becht was better against Northern Iowa, but that is an FCS opponent. The issue in the last game was pressure. On 46 dropbacks, Becht was pressured 12 times, but he managed to avoid sacks. He scrambled two times for positive yardage.

Iowa State needs to have a better run game as well in this game. Cartevious Norton ran 21 times, for just 59 yards. That is good for 2.8 yards per carry, and 1.86 yards after first contact. He also caused six missed tackles, but with an average point of first contact not quite one yard beyond the line to scrimmage, there was not much-running room for Norton to work with.

Iowa State also needs its receivers to perform well. Jayden Higgins was targeted 13 times with eight receptions. He came away with 95 yards in the game and a score. Still, he came away with just one of three contested catches and averaged just 2.6 yards after the catch per reception.

The defense also needs to put more pressure on the quarterback. They had just 13 pressures in the last game with one sack. Giving pressure to Krutis Rourke will lead to big plays downfield. Still, JR Singleton could be an issue for Ohio. He had five quarterbacks pressured in the game but did not have a sack.

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke returned from injury and had a solid game. He went 18-29 against FIU for 203 yards and a score. Still, he threw two interceptions with another turnover-worthy pass. He was protected well though. Rourke was pressured just six times on 33 dropbacks. He was not sacked in the game and scrambled four times for positive yardage. Rourke was hurt in the game by drops. Receivers dropped four balls in the game, many of them off quality longer passes.

Ohio will need some big plays from the wide receivers and tight ends to make this a close game. Mason Williams showed to be a reliable target in the game at tight end. He caught both of his targets while coming away with 46 yards. He also had 27 yards after the catch in the game. Still, Miles Cross and Tyler Walton need to have better games. They caught four of six targets but for just 68 yards and no scores. They also had just 8.7 yards after the catch.

Ohio also needs to be solid on defense. They got great pressure in the game on the quarterback. Ohio got 25 pressures on the quarterback with four sacks and four more quarterback hits. It also led to a good coverage game for Ohio. They allowed just 173 yards of passing in their fame with FAU. Ohio came away with two interceptions in the game as well. They also did solid for the most part with yards after the catch. Jeremiah Wood was the only player that struggled, allowing 50 yards after the catch. The rest of the team combined to allow just 43 yards after the catch.

Iowa State also struggled in the run game, and Ohio had solid tackling. They missed just three tackles in the run game and allowed just two longer runs. Rayyan Buell was great in the run game. He made one stop for offensive failure and averaged his depth of tackle at four yards in the backfield.

Final Iowa State-Ohio Prediction & Pick

A pick-six and struggled in the red zone hurt Iowa State last week against Iowa. They were solid against Northern Iowa. The major concern for Ohio is Kurtis Rourke. If he is healthy, Rourke will be efficient. He is a quality quarterback and will be able to score against Iowa State. If Ohio can score, they will cover. Further, If Ohio can keep up the solid run tackling, they will have more plays in the Iowa State backfield. They struggled to run block in both games, and that will continue in this one. Take Ohio and the points in this one.

Final Iowa State-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio +3.5 (-120)