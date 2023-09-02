Iowa State football offensive lineman Jake Remsburg is reportedly expected to receive a six-game suspension for gambling, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Cyclones are without a number of starters already, so Remsburg's presence on the O-Line will unquestionably be missed.

The investigation is still on-going. That said, Remsburg reportedly did not bet on Iowa State football games. Nevertheless, Remsburg won't play Saturday and is likely going to get a suspension. The investigation has led to multiple players getting charged for gambling. Other players involved in the gambling scandal allegedly even bet on games in which Iowa State played in. Again, for the sake of clarity, Remsburg is reportedly not one of those players.

Iowa State football's athletics media relations department released a statement following the incident.

Statement provided via Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register:

“Iowa State has received the eligibility rulings from the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and shared those with impacted student-athletes,” the statement reads. “As we have stated since the outset, we will not comment on any individual’s case, however we will continue to support and stand our student-athletes if they elect to appeal their SAR decision.”

Peterson also reported that Remsburg allegedly placed bets on non-Iowa State NCAA football and NCAA basketball games.

The Cyclones season is now clouded in uncertainty amid the gambling situation. They will try to come together as a unit and defeat Northern Iowa on Saturday.

We will continue to provide updates on Iowa State football as they are made available.