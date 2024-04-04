In a heartwarming display of support, Oregon Ducks legend and current New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu made a surprise visit to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team on Wednesday as they prepared for their monumental Final Four face-off in Cleveland against UConn. The surprise encounter was not just a meet-and-greet; Ionescu came bearing gifts, handing out Nike gift bags and pairs of her signature Sabrina 1 shoes to each player.
Ionescu, known for her own remarkable college career and her impactful early years in the WNBA, shared words of encouragement with the Hawkeyes, captured in a social media post shared by Iowa women's basketball.
“Enjoy what you guys have done so far,” Ionescu said. “Enjoy where you’re at. It’s a lot bigger than yourselves, and I think you guys are seeing that from what you guys have been able to do in the last couple years here. How it’s just changed the sport and how it’s changed the lives of so many people in your guys’ area, but also, just around the world.”
Surprise, Surprise!
Thank you, @Nike & @sabrina_i20! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/lPvIBhD1nC
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 4, 2024
Nike's involvement with the Iowa women's basketball team, especially through its campaign around star player Clark, underscores the sport's growing marketability and the athletes' rising profiles. Clark, in particular, has been a focal point of attention, celebrated for breaking NCAA women’s basketball scoring records and being a trailblazer in the NIL era.
Stake are high in Iowa women's basketball, UConn Final Four matchup
The Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies have only played one another twice in the last four years, with UConn the winner on both occasions.
In their initial meeting on March 27, 2021, Iowa lost by 20 ppints (92-72), with Clark managing only 21 points on a 33% shooting rate
Their next matchup on Nov. 27, 2022, saw Iowa put up stronger numbers, narrowing the loss to just seven points (86-79). However, Clark only shot nine for 24 and a dismal two for 11 from three-point range. UConn star Paige Bueckers did not play in this game, having missed the entire season due to a torn ACL.
Between 2009 and 2016, the Huskies secured six titles and have won 10 championships since 2000, always advancing at least to the Sweet Sixteen.
Under the leadership of Geno Auriemma, the UConn women's basketball program has become synonymous with excellence, posing a formidable challenge for Clark and the Hawkeyes. In UConn's Elite Eight game against JuJu Watkins and USC, Bueckers showcased her exceptional talent, scoring 28 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and contributing six assists. Her defensive play was also key, with three steals and two blocks.