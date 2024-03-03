On Sunday, Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer after surpassing Pete Maravich. It's an amazing feat as no other man or woman has scored more points than her in college basketball. Shortly after breaking the record, Nike dropped an epic ad honoring the Iowa women's basketball star.
Clark's accolades at the college level are insane and that's exactly what Nike focused on for this ad. The video shows Caitlin Clark lighting it up on the court while a voice lists all of her accomplishments. It's one of those ads that will bring chills down your spine.
“This was never a long shot.”
Nike dropped this ad after Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke the all-time NCAA scoring record 🔥
Caitlin Clark is one of basketball's biggest stars. The way she plays is absolutely incredible as she can score from anywhere on the court. She can shoot it deep like Steph Curry while feeding her teammates with stellar passing. Women's basketball has grown in viewership in recent years and Clark has played a large role in that. So it's awesome to see Nike honor her with that amazing clip.
Not only did Clark break Pete Maravich's record, she also had another big game. Iowa took down Ohio State with a 93-83 win. Caitlin Clark finished the day with 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. She was her usual superstar self and the Hawkeyes advanced to 26-4 on the season.
Conference tournaments are next on the season for women's basketball with March Madness right around the corner. Iowa is expected to be one of the best teams in the tournament this season largely due to Caitlin Clark. With that said, look for her to add onto her all-time NCAA record these coming weeks as she chases her first National Championship win.