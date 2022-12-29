By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are suddenly surging without Stephen Curry. Just because they’ve proven capable of winning without the reigning Finals MVP from the friendly confines of Chase Center, though, hardly means the Warriors couldn’t use some other reinforcements. Is Andrew Wiggins playing in Friday’s battle with the Portland Trail Blazers?

Wiggins last played in Golden State’s blowout win over the Houston Rockets on December 3rd, exploding for 36 points and eight three-pointers while burgeoning his career-best efficiency numbers. The initial expectation upon his diagnosis of a right adductor strain was he’d miss just a few games, and Wiggins resumed light on-court work two weeks after going down, building momentum for a seemingly imminent return. Steve Kerr even suggested he would likely be back on the floor for the Warriors’ Christmas matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wiggins didn’t suit up in Golden State’s holiday romp over rival Memphis, though, and he also sat out of his short-handed team’s victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The Warriors earned another hard-fought victory 24 hours later, this time against the Utah Jazz, after which Kerr called Wiggins “doubtful” to play on Friday versus the Blazers.

Unlike his previous absences in the last few weeks, though, Wiggins didn’t miss the Dubs’ home back-to-back due to right adductor soreness. He was listed as out versus Charlotte and Utah with a non-COVID illness, also seen at Golden State’s practice facility on Wednesday doing on-court work in a mask.

Kerr typically prefers sidelined players to practice in full at least once before returning to game action. Will Wiggins, if healthy, get enough court time between Thursday morning and Friday night to suit up for the first time since early December? There’s a chance, but don’t count on it.