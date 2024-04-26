It sounds like to enjoy the forthcoming MCU film Deadpool 3 (aka Deadpool and Wolverine), fans won't need to do their homework. Shawn Levy recently discussed the film being a standalone adventure.
With over 30 films and several Disney+ series under its belt, the MCU has become one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. That makes it harder to keep up if you don't catch every installment. However, Levy has no interest in making his forthcoming film a chore to watch.
“I was a good student in school,” he told The Associated Press. “I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies.
“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research,” he continued.
Shawn Levy is a filmmaker known for his work in the Stranger Things franchise. He serves as one of the main producers of the hit Netflix series and has directed several episodes.
His early career was filled with films such as Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and the Night at the Museum franchise. Levy also directed rom-com Date Night and Real Steel (which starred Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman).
He recently began his collaborative relationship with Ryan Reynolds. Levy first directed him in Free Guy before once again collaborating with him on Free Guy (which featured Jennifer Garner, who will appear in Deadpool 3, and MCU alum Mark Ruffalo).
What is Deadpool 3?
Deadpool 3, properly titled Deadpool and Wolverine, is the third film in the franchise and first within the confines of the MCU. The previous two films were released by 20th Century Fox. Disney has since acquired the studio and inherited the X-Men cinematic universe.
Ryan Reynolds returns in the title role. In the film, he is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He has to embark on a mission that will impact the MCU's timeline. Along the way, he has to recruit Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).
For those unaware, Jackman played the character from 2000-17. He was a mainstay of Fox's X-Men universe. However, in James Mangold's 2017 film, Logan, he dies at the end of the film. The latest trailer for Deadpool 3 seemingly answers this question, though, as it appears Jackman is playing a variant of the character from a different timeline.
Deadpool 3 is the only MCU feature film being released in 2024. The MCU needs a rebound. In 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a hit, grossing over $845 million worldwide. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels both disappointed with $476 million and $206 million hauls, respectively.
Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26.