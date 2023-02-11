DeMar DeRozan played through a hip injury during Thursday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Chicago Bulls star struggled in what turned out to be a disappointing defeat to a shorthanded Nets side. DeRozan has popped up again on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so the big question now is this: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. Cavs?

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Cavs

The good news for Bulls fans everywhere is that DeRozan is likely to suit up against Cleveland. He’s officially been tagged as probable to play with a sore right hip, which is the same injury designation he received prior to the Nets game. He was able to suit up against Brooklyn, so barring any unforeseen setbacks, the same should be the case against the Cavs on Saturday.

It is worth noting, however, that DeRozan finished with just 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting against Brooklyn. It was also this same hip problem that forced the Bulls star to sit out on Tuesday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, so it is clear that this injury is bothering him. Nevertheless, we expect DeMar to play through it again on Saturday against Cleveland.

Both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are also on the injury report for Chicago, but they are also probable to play. Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green remain out for the Bulls.

Chicago is coming off back-to-back losses, and they need a win against the Cavs on Saturday. It goes without saying that they will have a much better chance of defeating Cleveland with DeRozan in the mix. So, with regard to the question, is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. Cavs, the answer is probably.