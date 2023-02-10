After winning three games in a row, the Chicago Bulls are back to their losing ways. They are now 0-2 in their current three-game road trip, having suffered defeats at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies (104-89) last Tuesday and the Brooklyn Nets (116-105) Thursday night.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with a big scoring night, dropping 38 points on 16-for-25 shooting from the floor, but his production was obviously not enough to tow his team to a win. LaVine noted the disparity of 3-point attempts and makes as a factor in the loss.

“Obviously, they got up a lot more 3s than we did,” Zach LaVine shared following the game (h/t K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago). “We don’t shoot a lot of them. We’re pretty accurate when we do. We still find ways to win games. (This) just wasn’t one of them. We gotta stay with it. It’s us versus everybody. We trust each other and we’re all going to play for each other.”

The Bulls were atrocious from behind the arc versus the Nets, as they sank just five of 26 attempts from deep. Brooklyn, on the other hand, was 17-for-44.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan, who scored just 14 points, sounded off on the current landscape of the Bulls in relation to the team’s chances to make the playoffs after yet another loss.

“The room of error is getting slimmer and slimmer. It’s on us to realize that and understand that everything matters. We can’t rely on someone else to lose,” DeMar DeRozan stated. “We need every one of these games.”

The Bulls (26-29) end their road trip on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.