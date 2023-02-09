Chicago Bulls star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan missed Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a hip injury. Sans arguably their best player, the Bulls lost to the Grizzlies by a final score of 104-89, thanks largely to a 34-point, seven-assist performance from Ja Morant. So when the Bulls visit the Barclays Center to play Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, every Bulls fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Nets?

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Nets

The Bulls have DeRozan listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) are both probable to play for Chicago, and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Javonte Green (right knee surgery) will remain out.

DeRozan, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Bulls organization. He’s averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 50 appearances this season (all starts).

DeRozan is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field thus far, at least by his standards — his current 51.0% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

The Bulls should have a solid chance of stealing a win on the road Thursday, with or without DeRozan in the lineup. After all, the Nets have traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the past few days. But with regard to the question, Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.