The New York Islanders continue their western road trip as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 18-10-10 on the year, good for a tie for second in the Metropolitan Division. They faced the Coyotes the last time out. Bo Horvat scored the opening goal of the game, getting his 15th of the season with a power-play goal. Then Mike Reilly scored to make it 2-0 heading into the second. In the second, the Islanders gave up a power play goal but would continue to shut down the Coyotes. In the third, they would add three more goals, as Ilya Sorokin saved 26 shots and the Islanders won 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights come into the game 22-12-5 on the year, sitting second in the Pacific Division. It has been a struggle for them as of late, as they have lost six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights struck first with a goal just 3:59 into the game from Pavel Dorofeyev, but they would allow the Panthers to tie it up on the power play in the first period. Their scoring woes continued from there, as they could not score again and the Panthers put in three more to win 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Golden Knights Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +128

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders enter the game sitting 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.11 per contest. The team leader in points this year is Mathrew Brazil. He comes into the game with ten goals and 29 assists. He is one of four guys over 30 points this year, with Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Noah Dobson. Further, Brazil is one of five guys with ten goals. The top goal scorer for the team is Brock Nelson. He enters the game with 17 goals on the year and 16 assists, good for 33 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play this year, with five goals and seven assists.

Second on the team in goals, this year is Bo Horvat. He enters the game with 16 goals on the year and 22 assists, while he leads the team in power-play goals. Horvat has six goals on the power play while also having five assists. The final man over 30 points this year is Noah Dobson, the defender. He comes into the game with six goals this year, while having 29 assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with a goal and 14 assists. Also, rounding out the scoring, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom both come into the game with 11 goals.

The Islanders sit 10th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted on 23.8 percent of their chances, with 25 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill though, sitting 30th in the NHL with a 72.4 percent success rate.

The Islanders are expected to send Ilya Sorokin to the goal in this game. He is 12-6-8 on the year with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is coming off one of his best games in a while, saving 26 of 27 shots to take the win the last time out.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Knights are 15th in the NHL this year with 3.18 goals per game. Jack Eichel leads the way for the Golden Knights this year. He has 16 goals, which is second on the team while having 24 assists, also second on the team. That gives him a team-leading 40 points on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Stone leads the team in assists, while sitting second on the team in total points. He has 12 goals this year with 26 assists, good for 38 total points. Four of the goals and nine of the assists are on the power play. Further, he has two shorthanded goals and an assist shorthanded this year.

The team leader in goals this year is Jonathan Marchessault. He comes in with 17 goals this year and ten assists, good for 27 total points. He also leads the team in power-play goals with six of them. Joining him as a top scorer is William Karlsson. He comes in with 15 goals on the year with 17 assists, good for 32 total points. There is a drop-off in production after the top four, with the next leader being Ivan Barbashev. He has just nine goals and ten assists this year, good for 19 points.

The Golden Knights are 16th in the NHL on the power play, sitting with 30 power-play goals and a 21.3 percent conversion rate on the year. They have struggled on the power play as of late though, seeing their percentage continue to drop. The Golden Knights also sit 17th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.2 percent success rate.

Logan Thompson is projected to be in goal today for the Golden Knights. He is 11-8- 3 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Thompson has lost four of the last five games, giving up three or more goals in the four losses and having a save percentage under .890 in the four losses as well.

Final Islanders-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights have struggled heavily in recent games. They are just one for their last 14 power play chances. They have allowed two or more power-play goals in five of their last eight games. Vegas has been regularly outshot and struggled to control the pucks as well. Since December 15th, they have won just twice, and are allowing over four goals per game. The Islanders have the offense to keep that going. Further, they have a solid enough defense to keep the Golden Knights below four goals. As long as the Golden Knights keep struggling, it is worth backing the other team with plus money.

Final Islanders-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML (+128)