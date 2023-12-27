It's very obvious who the New York Islanders will be sending to the NHL All-Star Game in 2024.

After a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 NHL campaign, the New York Islanders went on a tear ahead of the Christmas break. The Long Island dwellers suffered through a seven-game slide between Nov. 4-16, falling to 5-6-5 and looking nothing close to a playoff team in the Metropolitan Division.

Fast forward about six weeks and the Isles are 16-8-9, have won 11 of their last 17 games, and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. It's been a remarkable turnaround for a club that was struggling both to score goals and keep them out of their net. Lately, Ilya Sorokin has turned back into the brick wall we've expected from him, while the goals have started to come — mainly due to the excellence of Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee on the top line.

But there's been one true catalyst of this roster's success in 2023-24, a player who was selected in the first round by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft and has emerged into a true superstar this season. He's also the team's best option for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto in February. That player is Noah Dobson.

Noah Dobson an easy choice to represent Isles

After winning back-to-back Memorial Cups — the trophy awarded to the best junior hockey team in Canada — Noah Dobson played two half-seasons with New York before becoming an everyday defenseman in 2021-22. He broke out to the tune of 13 goals and 51 points in 80 games, becoming the team's best offensive weapon from the back end in the process.

The Islanders have always had strong defensive teams, but haven't really had a superstar offensive defenseman in recent memory. That seems to have changed, as after another strong 2022-23, in which Dobson scored 49 points in 78 games, the Summerside, Prince Edward Island native is taking it to new heights this year.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation through 33 games, scoring a ridiculous five goals and 34 points in that span. It goes without saying that he's poised to shatter career-highs across the board, and he's been a massive reason for his team's success this year. The NHL also loves sending new players to the All-Star Game; expect Noah Dobson to make his maiden appearance north of the border come February.

Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal also deserving

It's very likely that Dobson will be the one and only Islanders' representative at the All-Star Game, although there are a few other deserving players. Ilya Sorokin is always an option, as he's been phenomenal every year on Long Island. Brock Nelson could also get a look, as he's scored 30 points in 33 games in a second-line role. Both Sorokin and Nelson were selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida.

But the two players driving the bus offensively (after relatively slow starts of their own) are Horvat and Barzal. The former is third in team scoring with 14 goals and 33 points in 32 games, while the latter has accounted for 35 in 32 — the most on the team. Along with Lee, the trio has become one of the most productive lines in the league, and it's showing on a nightly basis.

Bo Horvat has been to two All-Star games, most recently in 2023. After being traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Isles mid-season, Horvat played on the Pacific Division roster last year, and he was also included in the festivities back in 2017 with the Nucks.

Mathew Barzal has been to two ASGs of his own, in both 2019 and 2020 with New York. Although he's extremely deserving after playing at over a point-per-game pace in 2023-24, it seems obvious that if the Isles only get one choice, it will be Dobson who will make his first appearance.

Islanders could send multiple players

It will be extremely interesting to see who gets the nod for New York in 2024, as they have a ton of great options. Noah Dobson should be the guy, especially as he's second in team scoring while playing great defense. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson have led an offensive resurgence, and any of the three former All-Stars would make sense again.

And it's always hard to count out Ilya Sorokin, who was selected last year and has been consistently excellent between the pipes. But honestly, none of those players care about that right now. As the heater continues in Long Island, all that matters is wins, and the team will be looking for another one against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

You can't say that every NHL team has multiple deserving All-Star Game candidates, but the New York Islanders certainly do. For that reason, it'll be intriguing to see who gets selected from the franchise come early 2024.