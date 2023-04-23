A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

All eyes in the boxing universe were on Saturday night’s grand showdown between two of the best young fighters today in Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at t T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That fight ended with Davis on top, as he knocked out Garcia in the seventh round to keep his record unblemished and come away with bragging rights over his rival.

Davis finished the fight with a brutal shot to the body of Garcia, who went down and couldn’t get up in time to beat the count.

Ryan Garcia, however, was pure class after the fight. It was a tough loss to swallow for the 24-year-old star, especially because it’s the first one he’s tasted as professional, but he did not let his pride get in the way to give Davis, who also scored a knockdown in the second round, props while the two men were still the ring following their battle.

“Tank [Davis] is a great fighter… I know we talked a lot of sh** coming in here… It’s all love at the end of the day,” Ryan Davis said.

Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have electric personalities to go with their elite skills, which only made it so much easier to attract attention to their fight. Davis is a knockout artist, while Garcia boasts of a lighting-fast punching speed. But when it was all said and done, Davis handled Garcia’s speed better than the latter dealt with the former’s power.

With his win, Davis improves to 29-0 with 27 wins by way of KO. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is now at 23-1, with 19 KO.