A big-time bout does not really need any added razzmatazz a day before the bell rings. But if there were some casual boxing fans on the fence about buying the super lightweight showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, the two men likely swung them over with their intense encounter at the weigh-in, via ESPN Ringside.

A brief shoving match ensued before the two fighters had to be pulled apart. This came after reigning WBA Lightweight Champion Davis had words with legend Bernard Hopkins, who is a minority partner of the promotion that represents Garcia (Golden Boy Promotions). The Flash KingRy knows what his priority is, though.

The final faceoff between Tank and Ryan was intense 👀 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/rXvjJUgSX7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 21, 2023

“My focus now is just on Gervonta Davis. That’s why I kept looking at him. I’m ready to destroy him,” Garcia proclaimed, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The clash of two undefeated titans of the ring has been a long time coming. Their interactions have only ramped up the excitement, capped by Davis’ claim that there are “spies” in Garcia’s camp who have leaked his strategy. The second weigh-in came to be due to a rehydration clause requested by Davis to be put into the contract, likely because of Garcia’s 136-catchweight. Neither man exceeded the limit of 146 pounds.

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) is seen by many as the more complete fighter, while Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has made a name for himself through his patented left hook. It will be interesting to see how the disparity in height impacts the bout, or if it does at all (Garcia is six inches taller).

One thing that does not need to be pondered, though, is the hysteria that will fill Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.