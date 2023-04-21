On Saturday night, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face off in the biggest boxing fight of the year. Although it’s a catchweight fight with no larger title implications, it’s the rarest and most beautiful kind of fight: two of the best fighters in the world, at the peak of their powers, squaring off without politics or agenda. If boxing ever regains the primacy that it held during its golden age, it’ll be because of guys like Garcia and Davis agreeing to fights like this one. Here is everything you need to know about the must-watch event of the year.

When does the fight start?

The main card starts at 8pm EST, Saturday April 22nd. The card has three fights leading up to the main event. Garcia and Davis are expected to begin their ring walk around 11pm EST.

How can I watch the fight?

The event is available on pay-per-view through Showtime and DAZN. You can buy it directly through those services or through your cable provider.

How much is the fight?

The fight is $84.99 plus taxes.

What are the odds for Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis?

Davis is a fairly significant favorite at -280 while Garcia is the underdog at +210, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who is Gervonta Davis?

The 28 year-old, Baltimore native currently holds titles in three weight classes (lightweight, super featherweight, and super lightweight). Gervonta Davis is 28-0 in his pro career with 26 knockouts. Earning the moniker “Tank” for his muscular 5’5” build, Davis is Floyd Mayweather’s protege. He is a great trash talker but has always shown the propensity to back that up when he gets into the ring.

Who is Ryan Garcia?

Beyond being a social media star, Garcia is a powerhouse boxer with a 23-0 record and 19 knockouts. He holds the WBC interim lightweight belt. The 5’11” Garcia is managed and promoted by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Which fights are on the undercard?

David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao, super middleweights, 12 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado, rematch, super middleweights, 10 rounds

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado, middleweights, 10 rounds