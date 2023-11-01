Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic lost 118-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night, and a big reason for that was Banchero struggling to score efficiently. After the game, the second-year Magic star acknowledged he’s struggling so far early in the season, but says he’s ultimately not concerned.

“‘My main focus is trying to make shots,' #Magic's Paolo Banchero (5 of 13 FG for 15 points in 32 mins) said post-game in L.A. ‘It's been rough so far, but it's going to come. I've got to trust it. My teammates got to trust it. And it's going to come, so that's my main focus,'” Orlando Sentinel Magic beat reporter Jason Beede tweeted after the Clippers loss.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is having a tough season thus far. As a rookie, the former Duke Blue Devil averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range. This season — through just four games — he is averaging more assists (4.5), but his points (12.5), rebounds (5.3), and shooting percentages (37.8%, 22.2%) are all down.

The 2023-24 season is still incredibly young, though, and even after the Magic lost to the Clippers, there is still plenty of reason for optimism for Banchero and his young team. Franz Wagner, fresh off his FIBA World Cup win with Germany, is playing well so far, dropping 18 points per game, and 2021 No. 5 overall pick Jalen Suggs is looking like he could make a leap in Year 3.

So, when Paolo Banchero does get going this season, the Magic could be tough to beat.