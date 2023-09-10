Dennis Schroder had an incredible performance in the FIBA World Cup, leading Germany to win the whole thing. Schroder's play earned him the MVP award. He averaged 19.1 points along with 6.1 assists per game.

After winning the award, Schroder's teammates mobbed him during his press conference. His teammates came in yelling, celebrating his award while showering him with water. Schroder made sure to shower them back with his own water as his teammates walked out:

Dennis Schroder’s teammates gave him a water shower during his post-game press conference 🤣🌧️ (via @naveenganglani)pic.twitter.com/XH1RoskXTu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

It's fun to see Schroder's teammates so joyous over his MVP award, celebrating his individual accomplishment amid their team's accomplishment of winning the World Cup.

Schroder clearly appreciates his teammates, repeatedly saying, “I love you guys,” as his teammates celebrated him. This is the first time Germany has ever won the FIBA World Cup. Schroder was a big part of their championship run. Earlier this week, Schroder commented on the success of this team, stating, “I think this is the best team I've ever played on, whether it's the NBA or national team.”

Schroder clearly thinks highly of this team, as he should, as Germany beat out all the other countries in the FIBA World Cup to become champions. Germany's path wasn't easy as they had to face off against Team USA in the semiinals. Despite all the talent they faced on the way, Schroder and Germany were able to win the whole thing.

Schroder had the dagger in the championship game with a layup to put Germany up four over Serbia in the final 30 seconds. Schroder is very deserving of the MVP award, and his teammates celebrating shows how close of a group they are.