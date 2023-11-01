Halloween has arrived in the NBA which means stars get to show up to work with a costume. Paul George is one of these players who had an unsuspecting attire. The Los Angeles Clippers star entered their game against the Orlando Magic with an outfit that the fans thought was hilarious. He came as the titular character in ‘Where's Waldo?' which prompted a lot of clowning before he even had to guard either Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero.

The Clippers are looking good after having traded for James Harden. They still do not have the star bucket-getter in their squad as they face Paolo Banchero's Magic but the team climbed up the trending ranks immediately. This was because Paul George went as Waldo and fans absolutely blasted him.

Fans around the NBA came together and feasted on the ‘Where's Waldo?' Halloween costume.

Kenny Beecham even outlined why this is a bad idea for George, “Let the playoffs go wrong and people gonna be using this.” Other fans already know that the bookmarks to the Clippers post were going to come back to bite them in the future, “Bro yall better win that chip or this coming back to haunt you.”

Some members of the Clippers faithful were more explicit with their intents, “Saving this for the playoffs when he disappears.”

George has a reputation for not being the most efficient player in the postseason. Fans are going to see this post re-surface once the star-studded Clippers roster does not get the Larry O'Brien trophy this year.