The New York Giants took a punch to the gut Monday night, as they did not just suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys at home, 23-16, but they also saw wide receiver Sterling Shepard sustain a seemingly serious knee injury. Shepard is set to undergo more tests to determine the extent of his injury, but initial reactions from some of the Giants did not sound too optimistic.

Giants wideout Darius Slayton admitted that it was difficult to see Sterling Shepard go down with such an injury.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

“It’s tough. I’m not even going to lie. It’s hard not to get choked up about it,” Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said of seeing the injury. “He’s been here since the first day I got drafted. He’s done a lot for me as a young guy. And then seeing him come off the Achilles last year and rehab all year, and how hard he fought to get back out there, it’s definitely hard to see.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he “feels terrible for the guy [Sterling Shepard].”

Sterling Shepard hurt his knee near the end of regulation and if the worst fears turn out to be true, it means that he will no longer be able to play for the Giants the rest of the season at least.

Before his injury, Shepard had 49 receiving yards on five catches and 10 targets.

If Sterling Shepard misses any time the Giants might be forced to give more playing time to beleaguered wideout Kenny Golladay and add a heavier workload for running back Saquon Barkley.