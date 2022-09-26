Kenny Golladay trade scenario a possibility amid playing time concerns

The New York Giants are having early success in the 2022 NFL season, having won both of their first two games of the campaign. However, it’s not hard to imagine that Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay isn’t entirely happy even with the wins his team is racking up. After all, he continues to be an irrelevant piece of New York’s offense even though his contract would suggest otherwise.

With an upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday night in Week 3, Kenny Golladay will have another chance at playing in more snaps (and more meaningful ones). But if the narrative stays the same, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network believes that it could be time for New York to explore trade options for the wideout.

“If it doesn’t happen against Dallas, and if the storyline regarding his playing time loudly continues, there are options. Among them: The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party, and likely the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick. That is a possibility.”

Kenny Golladay arrived in New York in 2021, signing a lucrative four-year $72 million deal with the Giants. However, he’s become a white elephant of sorts for the Giants, who have only played him in a total of 48 offensive snaps through two games this season. Golladay’s 36.09 percent snap share is way below the percentages of fellow Giants receivers Sterling Shepard (80.45), David Sills (70.68%), and Richie James (54.89), who are all making considerably less money than him.