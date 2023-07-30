The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a series of injuries to members of their pitching staff this season. In Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, they appeared to lose a key offensive player to a potential injury. J.D. Martinez, who has found his power stroke again this season, was forced to leave the game after his first at bat with what the team called a sore hamstring.

Martinez is slashing .260/.310/.562 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI in 84 games in his first season with the Dodgers. He has demonstrated that he can deliver the long ball once again after he seemed to lose much of his power last season with the Red Sox. He hit just 16 home runs in 139 games last year with Boston, and most of those home runs came in the first half of the year.

Martinez has been one of the key run producers in the Los Angeles lineup this year. It appeared he might be a platoon player when the Dodgers signed him in the offseason, but he let manager Dave Roberts know that he could depend on him with his outstanding run production.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Martinez has developed a scientific approach to his hitting and he has become one of baseball's most productive hitters over the last decade. His best season came in 2018 with the Red Sox when he slashed .330/.402/.629 with 43 home runs and a career best 130 RBI.

J.D. Martinez is a 6-time All-Star in his career, and that includes 5 All-Star appearances in the last 6 years. In addition to stints with the Red Sox and Dodgers, Martinez has also played with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.