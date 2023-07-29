The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at the top of the National League West, and that's just where they were expected to be at the start of the season. At this point, they have fended off challenges from the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres despite a number of injuries to the pitching staff. The closer position in the bullpen appears to have been solidified, as manager Dave Roberts has named Evan Phillips to fill that position.

For the first time this season, Dave Roberts acknowledged Evan Phillips is his closer, with the caveat he would still be used in high leverage innings before the 9th inning if necessary. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) July 29, 2023

Phillips has been enjoying a fine season with the Dodgers despite a 1-3 record. He has recorded 12 saves with a 2.29 earned run average along with 46 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. He has not allowed an earned run in any of his last five outings.

The 28-year-old Phillips has been with the Dodgers since the 2021 season. Prior to being signed by the Dodgers, Phillips pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

Phillips came into his own last season with the Dodgers as he had a 7-3 record along with a 1.14 ERA along with 77 strikeouts in 63.0 innings.

Roberts said that he planned to used Evan Phillips as his closer, but he would not be limited to that role. He said that if the Dodgers were involved in high-leverage situations prior to the ninth inning, he would still use Phillips in those situations.

The Dodgers reacquired relief pitcher Joe Kelly earlier this week from the Chicago White Sox, and Roberts said that Kelly would also be used in key leverage situations. Kelly has struggled to this point in the year with a 1-5 record and a 4.97 ERA.