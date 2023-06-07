J.D. Martinez has found a new level at the plate this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The five-time All-Star is scorching hot as June ramps up and playing a big part in the Dodgers offense.

Martinez lost some of his power last season, hitting 16 home runs in 139 games. He already has 15 this season in just 45 games with the Dodgers and hit six homers in the last eight games. He credits a mindset of constantly working on little details throughout the early months of the season for his recent explosion.

“It’s never just a little light switch. You’ve got to marinate it. You’ve got to marinate the steak,” Martinez said. “It takes time. The way I view it, you work on things, you work on things, then you plan on everything clicking in August. But you’ve got to fix all these things. I don’t think it’s one of those things where everything started feeling great.”

Martinez didn’t have to wait until August to see everything click for him this season. In his mind, he could still have some work to do to be his best self, but it's hard to argue with the numbers he's put up for the Dodgers.

A lot of people in the baseball world thought that J.D. Martinez was entering the twilight of his career with his best years behind him. At the age of 35, Martinez is proving he is still one of the most dangerous hitters in the MLB in a daunting Dodgers lineup. A trip to his sixth All-Star game appears to be on the horizon.