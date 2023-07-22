Nike continues pumping out the colorways for Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his first signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1, as they've seen a massive increase in popularity for the shoe. Shortly after previewing a new “Halloween” iteration of the Ja 1, Nike released official images of the upcoming Ja 1 “EYBL”. Check out our Sneakers news for upcoming drops and release previews.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, or EYBL, is a yearly circuit for 17 and under AAU basketball teams that compete in tournaments in select U.S. cities. The league is considered one of the top in the nation and features some of the most talented high school prospects in the country. Over 60 former EYBL players have appeared in the NBA and it garners attention from league stars each year.

While continuing releases of the Nike Ja 1, we'll see an EYBL version of the popular sneaker. There's no official word on a release yet, but these are looking to be a sweet option for the summer.

An official look at the “EYBL” Nike Ja 1 👀 Look for these to drop in the upcoming months 👟 pic.twitter.com/r3qdUMm1Qj — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 20, 2023

Some fans have dubbed these “sherbert” colors as the upper features a pale orange-yellow. The Nike swoosh is a soft purple and the midsoles feature a minty green color. The back part of the midsole is black with yellow speckling, adding a great dimension to the shoe. The hallmark feature is the soft pastel tie-dye pattern on the back. An EYBL logo graces the bottom heel while Morant's number 12 is stitched on the upper heel. The tongue features Morant's logo both on the inside and outside with additional details on the insole of the shoe.

Morant joins the long list of players like Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving to have an EYBL iteration of their signature sneaker. They're sure to be a hit among the AAU leagues and they're a perfect street shoe for warm summer days. These seem like another hit in the Nike Ja 1 line and will likely sell out during their release.