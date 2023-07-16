Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 NBA season due to his actions from the infamous Instagram Live video, but that hasn't stopped Nike from pumping out colorways of his popular Nike Ja 1 silhouette. This Halloween, shortly after the NBA season begins, Nike will release a Halloween version of the Nike Ja 1. Check out our Sneakers news for information on upcoming releases!

Nike has made the decision to stand by Ja Morant through his mistakes and support the young star in the road to redeeming himself. They chose not to pull the debut release of his signature shoe days after the incident and they saw sneaker sell out within minutes. Since, Nike has releases a few other iterations that have seen similar success. As a part of their ‘Midnight Series' for Halloween 2023, they're giving Ja Morant his own zombie-inspired colorway for his shoes.

The shoes feature a slime-green upper that may or may not glow in the dark. The forest green swoosh has a jagged look to it and features zombie hands on the outer part. Those same zombie hands can be seen coming out of the back heel. Ja Morant's signature is etched in black on the back and his number “12” is written in blood red on the heel. The tongue is olive green and the shoes feature a tan midsole, furthering the zombie theme.

While Nike hasn't announced an official release date, the theme is a heavy indicator that these will drop during Fall 2023, likely around the holiday. They'll be available for $120 in Men's and Kid's sizing on Nike.com and select retailers. There's no question that these will be a hit amongst the kids and offer a great conversational piece for any sneakerhead that likes a unique look.

