Ja Morant will release a new Nike sneaker upon his NBA return.

Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard Ja Morant is set to make his 2023 season debut against the Pelicans tomorrow after serving his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's Code of Conduct.

While Morant has yet to make his debut, his signature Nike Ja 1 sneakers have been flying off shelves. Nike and Ja Morant will release yet another colorway of his first shoes, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Ja Morant will be making his return to the Grizzlies just in time for the holiday season and while there's still time to save their season. He's not expecting a dramatic return and won't force a big performance, but he'll be showing off in terms of the latest sneakers he'll be wearing. Just in time for his return, Nike will release the Nike Ja 1 “Christmas”.

The Nike Ja 1 has been a popular model in terms of wearability and performance on the court. While the shoes are light and not heavy on material, they actually offer a ton of reactiveness and support for the price point. This latest edition comes in a brilliant fuchsia upper that descends into an emerald midsole. Dark purple is seen on the outsoles and the uppers are completed with black Nike swooshes.

Ja Morant's #12 and personal logos are seen on the heels of the shoe, alternating in a classic green and red Christmas theme. The same pattern can be seen on Morant's logos on the tongue. Perhaps the best detail of this sneaker would be the insoles, which feature artwork of a snow-covered chimney with smoke coming out of it. While this may be the perfect detailing for Santa Claus climbing down your chimney, it's actually a call back to Morant's infamous quote, “We climb up the chimney, we ain't ducking no smoke.”

All in all, Nike hit another home run with this colorway of the Nike Ja 1 and it'll be great to see Morant rocking these in his return to the court. He's one of the game's most electrifying players and the NBA hasn't been the same without him.

Expect these to drop December 19, 2023 on Nike SNKRS App for a retail tag of $130. They'll be available in full sizing and could make the perfect Christmas present for the hooper or Ja Morant fan in your life. This should be a limited release, so make sure to set your alarms clocks early tomorrow!

