It's been a busy summer for Nike building the Ja Morant sneaker line and they're seemingly releasing a new colorway every few weeks. The inspirations for the shoes have been unique to say the least, but this upcoming colorway comes from one of Morant's most viral moments off the court. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Ja 1 was first released on April, 19, 2023. The “Day 1” colorway sold out within minutes and was a clear indicator that the shoes would be a huge success. Since, Nike has planned for more than 10 separate colorways for the near future. This colorway – dubbed “We Aint Ducking No Smoke”- comes from one of Ja Morant's press conferences last season.

Ja Morant's full quote on if Minnesota tries to get under their skin: "You remember that quote I said? Ain't ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney, simple as that. Ain't no conversations about not letting nobody under your skin. If somebody comes towards you, can't back down." pic.twitter.com/jGECofL7oe — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) April 15, 2022

The Nike Ja 1 “No Smoke” will feature a black mesh upper with a light grey backing on the heel. The midsole and outsole look to be an off-white color and black completes the tongue and sockliner. The Nike Swoosh is a hazy translucent material coated in smoke grey, playing into the theme. The key detail on these is the infamous quote from Ja Morant, “We Aint Ducking No Smoke,” inscribed on the outer heels. Morant's number “12” appears in electric yellow on the heel tab and inner-tongue logos, as well as on one of the “JM” tongue logos.

The shoes are set to release October 6, 2023 and will retail for their usual price tag of $130. They'll be featured in full size runs and will be available to buy on Nike SNKRS App, Nike.com, and Nike retailers. For more detailed images, head over to Sneaker News.

What do you think of the inspiration for these? Will you grab yourself a pair?