It won't be long until Ja Morant is back on the court for the Grizzlies!

Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant has not played at all during the 2023-24 season due to a 25-game suspension that was handed down by the league over the summer. Morant, who was seen flashing a gun during a live video on social media in May, was given a 25-game suspension to begin the new season by commissioner Adam Silver and the league shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

“Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” Silver stated in June. ” The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstance, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

After taking time away to learn about his mistakes and try to correct his wrongs, Morant appears to be on track to be reinstated by the league. The Grizzlies guard has been practicing with the team and ramping up his training in order to be ready for an in-season return, which has led us to ask the question of: When will Ja Morant be returning from his suspension?

Target date for Morant's return

The Grizzlies have played 23 games so far this season, meaning Ja Morant's suspension is almost over. In fact, the target date for Morant to be reinstated and play in his first game with Memphis this season will be on Tuesday, December 19 when the Grizzlies face the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.

Morant confirmed his upcoming return on social media the other day, posting “Return soon. 8 days 4 games.”

Currently 6-17 on the season, the Grizzlies have really struggled without their star. Memphis ranks 29th in offensive rating and dead-last in the league in points per game. Offensively, this team is a mess without Morant leading the way, especially since Desmond Bane has been their only reliable scoring weapon.

With Morant returning before the start of 2024, the Grizzlies are hopeful that they will be able to rekindle some of their success from the previous season, one that ended in them claiming the 2-seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

So, when it comes to Morant returning from his suspension, pencil in this upcoming Tuesday against the Pelicans. Morant is healthy and eager to get back out on the court, which is why he is ready to change the energy for the Grizzlies.