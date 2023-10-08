The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to the United States with massive momentum after winning two games in London to improve to 3-2. Doug Pederson had nothing but praise for his players after they defeated the Buffalo Bills 25-20 on Sunday, behind stellar performances from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The Jaguars are regulars in the NFL London Games, playing 11 times overseas since 2007 and posting a 6-5 record.

“Credit the players, they understood this type of game,” Pederson said. “We're figuring out, as a team, that we can win this type of game.”

The Bills game into this game on fire, having destroyed the mighty Miami Dolphins 48-20 in Week 4. So, this was a big win for the Jaguars against one of the top teams in the AFC. Jacksonville lead 11-7 heading into the fourth quarter and struck at about the eight-minute mark to extend the lead. The game then turned into a shootout, with three touchdowns scored in the final four minutes. Jacksonville survived an onside kick attempt to seal the win.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had a rough start to the season, dropping back-to-back games before heading to London. This was the first time a team has played consecutive games across the pond, and the team spent nearly two weeks in England. Jacksonville's owner Shahid Khan also owns Fulham, the English Premier League club. As such, he signed a contract with the NFL to play home games in London until next year, as the NFL looks to build its international fan base.

Lawrence has bounced back nicely from his slow start. He went 25-37 for 315 yards and a touchdown, and threw some very high-level passes. As always, the most important thing is this: “We came over here 1-2 and left 3-2.” Doug Pederson has his team's priorities straight.