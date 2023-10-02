The Buffalo Bills cruised to a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 4, winning 48-20. Buffalo handed Miami their first loss of the season, as both teams are now 3-1. Following a shaky first game of the year, the Bills have caught fire over the past three weeks. The same can be said for quarterback Josh Allen. Allen is now the MVP favorite, surpassing Tua Tagovailoa after Sunday's game, per FanDuel.

Tagovailoa's MVP odds fell to +500 after previously being +350. Meanwhile, Allen went from +600 to +350. Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the New York Jets and is always in the MVP conversation, is at +500.

Bills: Josh Allen the MVP favorite after Week 4

Outscoring the Dolphins hasn't been an easy thing to do in 2023. The Bills not only kept their offense in check, but dropped 48 points on Miami.

Josh Allen performed well during the game. He went 21-25 through the air with 325 yards and four touchdowns. Allen relied on Stefon Diggs, who recorded six catches for 120 yards and three TDs. When the Allen-Diggs duo is working, the Bills are almost unstoppable.

Allen must continue to throw the ball to the Bills top receiver if he wants to earn MVP honors this season. Mahomes has Travis Kelce while Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill, so Diggs will probably be the difference-maker. That said, the Bills have other talented receiving options. Gabe Davis is another key option for Allen.

In the end, Josh Allen is primarily focused on leading the Bills to a Super Bowl. That said, he surely won't complain about his current MVP odds.