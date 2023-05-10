Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend a portion of their regular season in London…again. Known very well for their exploits in England, Trevor Lawrence and the defending AFC South champions will make history in the 2023 NFL regular season.

As pointed out by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars will be the first team in NFL history to play multiple London games in a single season. It’s fitting that Jacksonville, a regular in traveling overseas for games, gets that honor as the league continues to send teams to Europe for games.

The Jaguars will have a two-week stint across the pond over Weeks 4 and 5. They will play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium and then play the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The matchup with the Bills could be a big one for Jaguars as they look to entrench themselves as a playoff team again.

In 2022, the Jaguars played the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium but lost due in part to a rough game from Lawrence. That put their record in London to 4-5 all-time. Jacksonville should be an improved team again with Calvin Ridley joining the squad along with an intriguing rookie class of offensive talents that include Anton Harrison, Brenton Strange and Tank Bigsby.

The NFL’s three other international games include a Week 6 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, a Week 9 matchup at Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins and a Week 10 matchup in Frankfurt between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.