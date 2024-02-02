FanDuel has $20 million of the Jaguars' money, and the NFL team wants it back.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost $20 million of the organization’s money on FanDuel, allegedly thanks to former employee Amit Patel, who is accused of embezzling over $22 million in funds from the NFL franchise.

Now the team wants its money back.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have asked FanDuel to reimburse them for some or all of the approximately $20 million in stolen proceeds a former employee lost on the site, but the company is unwilling to pay,” ESPN reported on Friday. “The source familiar with the situation said discussions are ongoing among FanDuel, the Jaguars and the NFL on what the source called ‘a settlement.’ However, the source said, ‘The way they see it … we got this money fair and clear. It's not our problem that we have to forfeit it back to you.’”

While the Jaguars deal with the very real problem that betting intuitions don’t simply give money back to people, FanDuel has its own issues here.

One is that there are laws in place that should have stopped Patel from racking up those types of losses with allegedly stolen money. Anti-money laundering regulations should have kicked in when Patel’s daily fantasy and betting habits — which started in 2017 — escalated to a level where he lost $20 million in 2021 and 2022, according to ESPN.

The other issue FanDuel has is a public relations one. Whether it is right/wrong/legal/illegal, if the sports book ends up giving money back to an NFL team after lost bets, it’s going to be a PR nightmare.

If the Jaguars get their money back from FanDuel, why can’t Little Jimmy’s parents, who didn’t know their son was betting, get theirs? Or Average Joe, who was drinking alcohol when he lost a three-team parlay?

This is a messy situation all around that has the possibility to get even messier depending on what the NFL, Jaguars, and FanDuel do next.