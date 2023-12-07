The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement on former employee Amit Patel. He allegedly stole $22 million from the team during his tenure.

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement on former employee Amit Patel on Wednesday. They suspected him of embezzling $22 million from the team during his five-year tenure from 2018 to 2023.

The Jaguars laid out the pertinent facts about the crime in the statement, per The Athletic's Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler.

“We can confirm that in February 2023, the team terminated the employment of the individual named in the filing. Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida during the investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case,” the statement read.

“As we made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team's expense for personal benefit,” the statement adds.

The Jaguars also said Amit Patel didn't have access to any of their confidential football information. Furthermore, their investigation ruled out the involvement of other employees.

The Jaguars hired Amit Patel four years ago. He started out as a coordinator of financial planning and analysis. They eventually promoted him to the department's managerial position sometime later.

During Patel's tenure, he oversaw the Jaguars' virtual credit card (VCC) program. He allegedly took advantage and placed various sports wagers, buy a condominium unit and two vehicles, and finance travel and hotel reservations for himself and his social circle. Patel allegedly stole a grand total of $22,221,454.40 from the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are also dealing with issues on the gridiron

Jacksonville is also dealing with on-field issues leading up to Week 14. The Jaguars are currently dealing with injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk. Lawrence injured his ankle in their 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on MNF.

Not only that, but the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are gaining on the Jaguars in the AFC South division. Jacksonville (8-4) has a precarious one-game lead over both 7-5 teams.