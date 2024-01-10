It's safe to say that the Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing season coming into it with high expectations with a coaching staff led by Doug Pederson and talented quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, they would finish 9-8 and miss out on the playoffs due to a loss to the Tennessee Titans who were last place in the AFC South.

It was a tumultuous season for the Jaguars as during the middle of the season, they won seven of eight games, but losing their last five of six contests including the finale with the aforementioned loss to the Titans. Lawrence spoke to the media in a press conference this week and said that he needs to “reflect and think about everything” according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“Still need some more time to reflect and think about everything, a lot of lessons learned this year individually, as a team, as an organization, just things that we can do better moving forward and things that I can do better,” Lawrence said. “I know I need to play better consistently. Those things are disappointing, but I know we’re going to be better for it. I have no doubt about that.”

Lawrence said there was a ton of expectations heading into season

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence shedding a tear due to injury

Lawrence admitted there was tons of expectations and positivity around the team that was squandered in the loss heart-breaking loss to Tennessee. He acknowledged how “disappointing” the finish was and expected the team to go further.

“You never want to have to be in a situation to lose a game like that and miss the playoffs when there were so many expectations, so much positivity, so much to look forward to,” Lawrence said. “We thought we were going to go a lot further this year. The reality is, we weren’t able to do that. It’s disappointing and you’ve got to live with that.”

The University of Clemson product finished the season with 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 56.6. Turnovers have been a problem for the Jaguars and especially Lawrence as since he was drafted in 2021, he leads all quarterbacks with 60 turnovers.

“I think that when you don’t turn the ball over, you win more games,” Lawrence said. “I got to own my part and I’ve got to take better care of the ball. That’s going to give us a better chance to win a lot of these games. I understand that and I own that.”

Lawrence takes accountability for Jaguars' offensive struggles

At the end of the day, Lawrence took accountability for the struggles of the offense. He mentioned how he has to improve in his consistency level which he thought was heading in the right direction earlier in the season.

“In this league, if the quarterback plays well, it gives you a chance every week and I can do a better job of just being consistently the player I know I can be,” Lawrence said. “I thought I did that better earlier in the season and then as the season went on, I thought that there were times where I didn’t play my best. That’s when it’s needed, when the season is on the line and whatever it is, two-minute drill at the end of the game, making that throw to Calvin [Ridley], that changes the game, things like that.”

Contract extension for Lawrence?

The No. 1 overall pick in 2021 said that he has to be better especially in clutch moments like in the loss to the Titans when the season was on the line. However, the 24-year old is confident that these moments are going to make the team and himself better.

“I need to be my best in those moments and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that at times this year. In talking with the guys, I feel responsible for that,” Lawrence said. “That’s part of it that sucks about this business and when you don’t perform and deliver in those moments, it’s disappointing. Like I said, it’s part of the story and I’m going to keep coming back. I know it’s going to make me better and make this team better.”

After three years in the NFL, Lawrence is eligible for a contract extension per Pro Football Talk. The Jaguars have already been making changes like to the coaching staff so they best prepare for the next season.