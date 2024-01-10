Jacksonville finished 9-8 and lost to the Titans in the regular season finale.

It's safe to say that the Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing season coming into it with high expectations with a coaching staff led by Doug Pederson and talented quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, they would finish 9-8 and miss out on the playoffs due to a loss to the Tennessee Titans who were last place in the AFC South.

It was a tumultuous season for the Jaguars as during the middle of the season, they won seven of eight games, but losing their last five of six contests including the finale with the aforementioned loss to the Titans. Lawrence spoke to the media in a press conference this week and said that he needs to “reflect and think about everything” according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“Still need some more time to reflect and think about everything, a lot of lessons learned this year individually, as a team, as an organization, just things that we can do better moving forward and things that I can do better,” Lawrence said. “I know I need to play better consistently. Those things are disappointing, but I know we’re going to be better for it. I have no doubt about that.”

Lawrence said there was a ton of expectations heading into season

Lawrence admitted there was tons of expectations and positivity around the team that was squandered in the loss heart-breaking loss to Tennessee. He acknowledged how “disappointing” the finish was and expected the team to go further.

“You never want to have to be in a situation to lose a game like that and miss the playoffs when there were so many expectations, so much positivity, so much to look forward to,” Lawrence said. “We thought we were going to go a lot further this year. The reality is, we weren’t able to do that. It’s disappointing and you’ve got to live with that.”

The University of Clemson product finished the season with 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 56.6. Turnovers have been a problem for the Jaguars and especially Lawrence as since he was drafted in 2021, he leads all quarterbacks with 60 turnovers.