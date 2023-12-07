Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is setting the record straight on the Jaguars' supposed lack of a medical cart

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a scary ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The television footage of the Jaguars quarterback, with people under each arm assisting him, walking in the tunnel and hallway of EverBank Stadium has drawn criticism on social media.

Now Lawrence is setting the record straight regarding ‘cart-gate' and it's a simple answer, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN:

“We talked about getting a cart and I was going to get a cart, and then I'm standing there and I'm already on the sideline at that point, the tunnel's right there, I just wanted to get off the field, get out of there,” Lawrence said. “I didn't know what was going on with my ankle, and I felt like I could get off [the field]. I was like, ‘Hey, you're good. Just don't bring it out. I'm going in.'

“And then once I got in there [the hallway], I'm like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.' They asked again if I wanted a cart. I'm like, ‘No, we're going to make it the whole way there.'”

Lawrence sat out the Jaguars' first practice of the week with the high ankle sprain. While it isn't necessarily season-ending, an injury of that nature is expected to take weeks to heal. They won't push their luck, but Jacksonville is putting on a brave face about their QB playing. If they want to have any success in the playoffs, they need him healthy.