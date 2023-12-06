After suffering a brutal ankle injury in Week 13, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wasn't on the practice field to start Week 14.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, they lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to injury. While the Jaguars are cautiously optimistic he can suit up in Week 14, Lawrence's week didn't get off to the best start.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Lawrence won't practice on Wednesday, via Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. He didn't want to risk putting a player who isn't 100 percent healthy on the field, even if it's Lawrence.

The quarterback is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain. While it isn't season-ending, an injury of that nature is expected to take weeks to heal. They won't push their luck, but Jacksonville is putting on a brave face about their QB playing. Lawrence even claimed he is feeling a little better already, via Harvey.

“I feel a lot better,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better than I thought I'd feel.”

The reality is however that Lawrence is the Jags franchise quarterback. If they want to have any success in the playoffs, they need him healthy. The problem is is that Jacksonville still needs to make the playoffs. Their loss to the Bengals dropped the Jaguars to 8-4 on the season. While they still lead the AFC South, both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are 7-5.

Jacksonville will put Trevor Lawrence's health above anything else. Him not practicing on Wednesday was a sign of caution due to the nature of his injury. The Jaguars are in a tricky situation with the playoffs looming. But unless Lawrence is healthy, he won't be on the practice field let alone playing on game day.