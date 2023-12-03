We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Jaguars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cincinnati Bengals will head to Northern Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Jaguars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bengals lost 16-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Unfortunately, the offense struggled throughout and could not put many points on the board. Jake Browning went 19 for 26 with 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Also, Joe Mixon struggled on the ground, as he rushed eight times for 16 yards. Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 81 yards, while Tyler Boyd had three catches for 23 yards. Overall, the Bengals went 2 for 10 on third down and committed one turnover while allowing four sacks. They also lost the time of possession 37:17-22:43.

The Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans 24-21 in Week 12. Initially, they had a 13-7 halftime lead. The Jags trailed 14-13 in the third quarter when Trevor Lawrence tossed a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley. Then, the Jaguars built the lead and held on. Lawrence went 23 for 38 with 364 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing twice for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ridley had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Kirk had four receptions for 89 yards. The Jaguars went 7 for 13 on third-down conversions and totaled 445 yards on offense. Additionally, the offensive line did not allow a sack, and they dominated the time of possession 33:54-26:06.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 13-11. Despite that, the Bengals have gone 3-2 in the last five games in the head-to-head series. The Bengals won the last matchup 24-21 in 2021.

Here are the Bengals-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Jaguars Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +9.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 39 (-115)

Under: 39 (-105)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars Week 13

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals will be without Joe Burrow for the rest of the season. Ultimately, we saw how that would look in their game against the Steelers, and it did not go as well as they thought it might.

Browning is 27 for 41 with 295 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. Thus, he will need to do more than that to give the Bengals a chance. Mixon has rushed 161 times for 621 yards and four touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 232 yards and a score. Ultimately, he will need to do more to help Browning. The Bengals have good pass catchers that can make the offense move. First, there is Chase, who has 75 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns. Boyd has 50 receptions for 462 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins will make his long-anticipated return after sitting several games with an injury. Higgins has 27 receptions for 328 yards, and his return will help the offense.

The defense has four playmakers that can make the Earth shake. First, there is Trey Hendrickson, who has 20 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Sam Hubbard has notched 27 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, B.J. Hill has tallied 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Logan Wilson has added 58 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can run the ball and make things easier for Browning. Then, the defense must pressure Lawrence.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars look much better in their last two games after their terrible loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thus, it all starts with Lawrence and how much he has improved over that stretch.

Lawrence has passed for 2,746 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season while rushing 51 times for 240 yards and three scores. Ultimately, he will need to be quick on his feet while getting help from his ground game. Travis Etienne Jr. will be the man to help, as he has rushed 194 times for 726 yards and seven scores while catching 36 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. Kirk has been the most consistent receiver, with 56 receptions for 761 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Ridley has been good, with 47 catches for 663 yards and five touchdowns. Evan Engram has been consistent, with 64 catches for 524 yards, but still has not found the endzone.

The defense has four playmakers that can make things difficult for the Cincinnati offense. First, there is Josh Allen, who has notched 25 solo tackles and 12 sacks. Travon Walker has been good, with 13 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Furthermore, Darious Williams has added 28 solo tackles and three interceptions. Andre Cisco has tallied 29 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if Lawrence continues to thrive on the ground and through the air. Then, the defense must pressure the Bengals and force them to be one-dimensional.

Final Bengals-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Burrow would have made this a much better game. Unfortunately, injuries happen and the Jags will pounce on that.

Jacksonville Jaguars: -9.5 (-110)