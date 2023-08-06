Trevor Lawrence is looking to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the postseason again in 2023. Even more attention and pressure will be placed on the budding star entering his third season in the NFL. It made him a natural candidate for one of the biggest new sports shows, though he isn’t ready to be on it just yet.

The new Netflix docuseries “Quarterback” followed the lives on and off the field of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota and now, football fans are looking to see who will be in the next season. Lawrence understandably has lots of interest as a former top prospect who is now leading one of the up-and-coming teams. But for now, he's not going to be on it.

As the Jaguars go through training camp, Lawrence said that he was asked about doing the series but explained his reasoning for declining the opportunity.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence told the media just moments ago that he turned down the opportunity to be on ‘Quarterback’. “I feel like it’s just not the right time for me.” pic.twitter.com/QgqgAtZ31r — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 6, 2023

“I decided to not do it this year but that was just something where I feel like it’s just not the right time for me,” Trevor Lawrence said to reporters. “Who knows — maybe in the future…I watched the show, though. The show was great. I think they did a great job.”

It's perfectly understandable for Lawrence to decline, though it could have been interesting to get an inside look at the face of the Jaguars franchise. Heading into a huge season. The show can definitely serve as a distraction and cut a bit into the athletes' privacy since it follows them so thoroughly. At least for the next season, Lawrence is focusing solely on improving himself and his team

Lawrence was named to the Pro Bowl last season after throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns and completing 66.1 percent of his passes. The Jaguars should be in contention for the AFC South title again. In the meantime, Netflix will have to keep looking.

Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts also turned down the opportunity to be on the Netflix show. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sounds likely to do the same, as do others. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was reportedly one of the subjects of the next series, though that report was deleted.