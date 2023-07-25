Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most talked about players heading into NFL training camp and the 2023 campaign. His hype seems to have caught the attention of the Netflix show “Quarterback,” although Fields doesn't have much interest, reports 247 Sports' Zack Pearson.

“Justin Fields says that “Quarterback” on Netflix reached out to him for a new season. He says he doesn't think he's going to do it.”

There is no doubt that Justin Fields would be electrifying television for the hit series given how dynamic he is on the football field. However, it seems clear that Fields is focused on giving 100% intention to his teammates, not a TV show.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is most likely a good decision by Fields with all of the expectations he has for this season. Bears fans haven't been this excited about a quarterback and a season in a long time, so Fields would be wise to do everything he can to keep his priorities aligned with Chicago's success.

The good thing for Justin Fields is that all of the pieces are in place for him to have a breakout season. GM Ryan Poles loaded up on the offensive side of the ball during the NFL offseason, and Fields now has a plethora of weapons that he has not had at his disposal yet during his first two years.

Netflix was just doing their due diligence by reaching out to Bears quarterback Justin Fields in preparation for next season. Nevertheless, Fields is clearly focused on the season at hand and nothing else as training camp begins.